CBRE Arranges Sales of Two Shopping Centers in Colorado Springs for $13.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Springs Liquor Outlet anchors the 40,331-square-foot Springs Ranch Shopping Center at 6010 N. Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Photo credit: Virtuance)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sales of two shopping centers in Colorado Springs for a total consideration of $13.8 million. Park Brown, Matthew Henrichs and Brad Lyons of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the sellers in each transaction.

A Colorado-based private investor acquired the Springs Ranch Shopping Center for $8.3 million, and a San Diego-based 1031 exchange investor purchased Peterson Square for $5.5 million.

Located at 6010-6080 N. Carefree Circle, Springs Ranch Shopping Center features 40,331 square feet of multi-tenant retail space. Springs Liquor Outlet anchors the fully leased property. A Denver-based private partnership sold the asset.

Located at 6809 Space Village Ave., Peterson Square offers 14,182 square feet of fully occupied retail space. A Denver-based private fund sold the center.

