The deals at First Citizens Bank Plaza in Uptown Charlotte included two leases with IT firms and one lease with the federal government.
CBRE Arranges Three Office Loans at First Citizens Bank Plaza in Uptown Charlotte Totaling 87,266 SF

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged three office loans totaling 87,266 square feet at First Citizens Bank Plaza, a 23-story office tower located at 128 S. Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte. Kris Westmoreland, Stephanie Spivey and Joe Franco of CBRE represented the landlord, Dornin Investment Group, in the lease negotiations.

The deals included a 20,897-square-foot lease with IT staffing firm Dexian, a 31,838-square-foot lease for an unnamed global IT services and consulting firm and a 34,531-square-foot lease with an unknown branch of the federal government. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) signed the third lease with Dornin on behalf of the end user.

First Citizens Bank Plaza was recently renovated and features a new lobby, boutique fitness center, tenant amenity hub with lockers and showers, bicycle parking and storage, upgraded restrooms, new lobby and MOA Korean BBQ, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and bar on the first floor.

