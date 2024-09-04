Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CIP Real Estate recently refinanced several industrial assets, including 77 Overlook (pictured), a three-building park in Charlotte.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNorth CarolinaSouth CarolinaSoutheast

CBRE Arranges Two Loans Totaling $66M for Refinancing of Metro Charlotte Industrial Properties

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged two loans total $66 million for the refinancing of two separate industrial portfolios in the Charlotte metropolitan area. Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Atlanta represented the borrower, CIP Real Estate, in both deals.

The loans include a $35 million loan through HIMCO for the refinancing of International Corporate Center, a six-building industrial project located in Concord, N.C., as well as the construction of two industrial buildings at the site totaling 147,467 square feet.

The other deal was a $31 million loan secured through an unnamed national bank for the acquisition of a seven-building, 334,989-square-foot industrial portfolio that was 99 percent leased at the time of funding. The assets in the portfolio include 77 Overlook, a three-building, 216,977-square-foot development in Charlotte; Lakefield Corporate Center, a three-building, 74,920-square-foot development in Mooresville, N.C.; and Southcross Corporate Center, a 43,092-square-foot warehouse in Rock Hill, S.C.

You may also like

Leon Capital Breaks Ground on 236,000 SF Industrial...

Sunday Riley Modern Skincare Signs 97,222 SF Industrial...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 11,475 SF...

PopStroke Opens 10,000 SF Golf Entertainment Venue in...

MDH Partners Acquires Industrial Building in Middletown, Pennsylvania...

Greystone Provides $10.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing...

Reports: RBH Group to Develop 34-Story Workforce Housing...

Hendon Properties Acquires Shopping Center in Austell, Georgia...

Easterly Government Properties Purchases 193,100 SF VA Healthcare...