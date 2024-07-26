CBRE Arranges Two Retail Leases in Raleigh for ParTee Shack Totaling 36,590 SF

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE has arranged two new retail leases in Raleigh on behalf of ParTee Shack, a miniature golf-focused entertainment concept. ParTee will occupy 19,590 square feet at Celebration at Six Forks and 17,000 square feet at Capital Marketplace. These mark the second and third locations in the city for the brand.

Jon Stanley of CBRE represented the tenant in both lease negotiations. Charlie Coyne of CBRE represented the landlord of Capital Marketplace, Finmarc Management, and Tiffany Barrier of CBRE represented the landlord of Celebration at Six Forks, FCA Partners.

Founded in 2020, ParTee offers miniature golf, go-karts, laser tag, arcade and virtual reality games, as well as food and alcoholic beverages.