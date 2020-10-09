REBusinessOnline

CBRE: Austin Office Market Vacancy Rate Up 360 Basis Points Year-to-Date

Posted on by in Office, Texas

Alpha-Building-Mueller-Business-District-Austin

Shorenstein Properties is developing this 210,500-square-foot office building in Austin's Mueller District. According to CBRE, there is roughly 6.1 million square feet of office product under construction in the Austin area at a time when vacancy is rising across most core submarkets.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Austin office market closed the third quarter with a total vacancy rate of 14.3 percent, up 360 basis points from 10.7 percent at year-end 2019, according to a new report from CBRE. The market saw approximately 371,000 square feet of negative net absorption during the third quarter, fueled largely by vacated sublease space, and has now posted about 625,000 square feet of negative absorption for the year. While the bulk of the market’s negative absorption was concentrated in the CBD, some submarkets performed well, including the Southwest, which posted about 204,000 square feet of positive absorption. According to the report, roughly 400,000 square feet of sublease space was added to the supply between the second and third quarters, yielding a total of 1.6 million square feet of vacant sublease space. While vacancy is down relative to the second quarter of 2020, the report also noted that there are some 29 office projects totaling 6.1 million square feet under construction, suggesting that it may take some additional time for occupancy to return to pre-COVID levels even if absorption turns the corner into positive territory.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  