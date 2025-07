SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 3352 Adams Ave. in San Diego. Corner Properties sold the asset to 3352 Adams LLC for $1.7 million. The 1,730-square-foot property features a long-term, triple-net lease with Starbucks Coffee. Reg Kobe, Joel Wilson and Michael Peterson of CBRE represented the seller, while Andrew Slade of CIRE Partners represented the buyer in the deal.