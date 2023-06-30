Friday, June 30, 2023
Courtyard Apartments at La Pat Place is a 30-unit multifamily community in Westminster, California.
CBRE Brokers $10M Sale of Courtyard Apartments at La Pat Place in Westminster, California

by Jeff Shaw

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — CBRE arranged the sale of Courtyard Apartments at La Pat Place, a 30-unit community in Westminster. 

A private investor purchased the property for $10 million. 

Courtyard Apartments at La Pat Place was built in 1963 and offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. All 30 units were remodeled as part of the $1 million in renovations completed by the seller.

Dan Blackwell and Andrew Boukather represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in this transaction.

