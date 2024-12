WOBURN, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $11.2 million sale of a Woburn Plaza, a 31,994-square-foot shopping center located on the northern outskirts of Boston. Tenants at the property include West Marine, Eastern Bank and Mattress Firm. Nat Heald, Kyle Juszczyszyn, Connor Scott and Jordana Roet of CBRE represented the seller, locally based owner-operator Linear Retail Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Chestnut Realty Management.