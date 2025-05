NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an office property located at 1303 Avocado Ave. in Newport Beach. A local family office acquired the asset from a local private partnership for $11.5 million. Built in 1973, the two-story, 15,200-square-foot property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson and Harry Su of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.