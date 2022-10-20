CBRE Brokers $116.5M Sale of Hudson Lights Apartments in Fort Lee, New Jersey

Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, New Jersey, fetched a per-unit sales price of roughly $422,000.

FORT LEE, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee that was completed in 2016. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 666 to 2,072 square feet. The amenity package comprises a pool with cabanas, fitness center with a yoga studio, resident lounge with a billiards table and catering kitchen and a children’s playroom. Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC.