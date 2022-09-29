CBRE Brokers $11M Sale of Life Sciences Building in Irvine, California

Located at 6 Thomas in the Irvine Spectrum Center, the property features 28,835 square feet of life sciences space.

IRVINE, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a life sciences facility located at 6 Thomas in the Irvine Spectrum Center neighborhood of Irvine. MP Biomedicals LLC acquired the property for $11 million.

Ross Bourne and Chip Wright of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

Situated on approximately 1.5 acres, the 28,835-square-foot building was converted from a light manufacturing property to a lab in 2005. Previous tenants of the building include Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Enevate Corp., BIT Group and Planet Innovation.