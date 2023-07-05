CBRE Brokers $12.1M Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Orange County, California

COSTA MESA AND ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of two multifamily communities totaling 38 units in Orange County for $12.1 million.

The communities traded hands in a 1031 exchange. All parties involved in both transactions were private investors based in Southern California.

Dan Blackwell, Mike O’Neill and Andrew Boukather represented both the buyer and seller of 18 units at 1800 W. Glencrest Ave. in Anaheim for $4.8 million. The property was built in 1962 and comprises a pair of two-story buildings. The buildings recently underwent renovations including new flooring, appliances, bathrooms, kitchens, windows, stairs, railings and fascia.

Blackwell and O’Neill also represented the seller of the 20 units at 1887 Monrovia Ave. in Costa Mesa. The asset traded hands for $7.3 million.

Built in 1959, 1887 Monrovia Ave. comprises one two-story building with a pool, barbeque area and a community laundry room. Recent updates to select units include granite countertops, wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances.