Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
1887 Monrovia Ave. in Costa Mesa, California, features 20 apartment units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $12.1M Sale of Two Apartment Communities in Orange County, California

by Jeff Shaw

COSTA MESA AND ANAHEIM, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of two multifamily communities totaling 38 units in Orange County for $12.1 million. 

The communities traded hands in a 1031 exchange. All parties involved in both transactions were private investors based in Southern California. 

Dan Blackwell, Mike O’Neill and Andrew Boukather represented both the buyer and seller of 18 units at 1800 W. Glencrest Ave. in Anaheim for $4.8 million. The property was built in 1962 and comprises a pair of two-story buildings. The buildings recently underwent renovations including new flooring, appliances, bathrooms, kitchens, windows, stairs, railings and fascia. 

Blackwell and O’Neill also represented the seller of the 20 units at 1887 Monrovia Ave. in Costa Mesa. The asset traded hands for $7.3 million. 

Built in 1959, 1887 Monrovia Ave. comprises one two-story building with a pool, barbeque area and a community laundry room. Recent updates to select units include granite countertops, wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances.

You may also like

Peak Capital Partners Acquires 96-Unit Park Station Apartments...

Sip Fresh Signs Franchise Deal for Three Locations...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 132,156 SF Clearwater Springs...

Quantum Arranges Sale of 9,589 SF Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 60-Room Hotel...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 51,329 SF Industrial Building...

Woodmont Properties Completes Lease-Up at 443-Unit Apartment Community...

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

DCHFA Provides $63.2M Financing for Redevelopment of Affordable...