CBRE Brokers $12.2M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Denver

Park-Lafayette-Denver-CO

Park Lafayette in Denver features 27 apartments, a swimming pool and lounge area with a gas firepit and barbecue grills.

DENVER — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio located in Denver’s Cheesman Park and Congress Park neighborhoods. A local investment group purchased the portfolio from a local private investor for $12.2 million.

The asset includes the 27-unit Park Lafayette at 950 Lafayette St., the 12-unit 1120 York at 1120 York St. and the 12-unit 1136 York located at 1136 York St. The buyer plans to renovate the few remaining unrenovated units and update the common areas of the 51-unit, 31,280-square-foot portfolio. Select units in Park Lafayette offer premium finishes, including quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. The property also has a pool, lounge area with a gas firepit and barbecue grill.

Robert Bratley of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.

