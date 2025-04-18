CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Industrial, Office Complex in Rockaway, New Jersey

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Pine Street Commons, an industrial and office complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. The property consists of six buildings on a 17-acre site. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1955 and totals 63,050 square feet. Charles Berger and Jeffrey Babikian of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Pine Street Commons was approximately 95 percent leased at the time of sale.