CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $12.7 million sale of The Summit, a 30-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Maplewood. Completed in early 2025, The Summit offers units that predominantly come in two-bedroom formats and have an average size of 1,240 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and a pet spa. Richard Gatto, Tracy Trank, Fahri Ozturk and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, Summit Assets, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, SANA Properties.