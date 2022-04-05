REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $121.5M Sale of Countryside Village Apartments in Manchester, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — CBRE has brokered the $121.5 million sale of Countryside Village, a 448-unit apartment community located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border in Manchester. The sales price equates to approximately $271,000 per unit. Built in phases between 1986 and 1987, the property comprises 17 three- and four-story residential buildings and a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and 20 percent of the residences were recently renovated. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court, grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Merion Realty Partners, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Boston-based DSF Group.

