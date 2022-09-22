REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $122.6M Sale of Waterfront Development Site on South Florida’s Fisher Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Reached only by yacht, helicopter or private ferries, Fisher Island in Miami-Dade County represents the wealthiest zip code in the United States, according to CBRE.

FISHER ISLAND, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 6.5-acre site on Fisher Island, an island city in Miami-Dade County. An unnamed private investor purchased the development site, the last available waterfront parcel on Fisher Island, for $122.6 million. No future development plans were disclosed, but CBRE says the parcel is approved for condominium development. Timothy Gifford and Nilmaris Negron with CBRE represented the seller, also a private investor, in the transaction. The site offers unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beach, Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami’s skyline. Reached only by yacht, private ferry or helicopter, Fisher Island represents the wealthiest zip code in the United States, according to Gifford. The island features a members-only country club with a 35-hole golf course and racquet club, as well as two deep-water marinas, a 15-room boutique hotel for members and the historic Vanderbilt Mansion Clubhouse.

