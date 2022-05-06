CBRE Brokers $127.8M Sale of Tamarron Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, Tamarron features 328 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, fitness center and two outdoor basketball courts.

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of Tamarron, a multifamily community located at 4410 N. 99th Ave. in Phoenix. CX Holdings sold the asset to Decron Properties for $127.8 million.

The 328-unit Tamarron features a resort-style swimming pool and spa area; a fully equipped fitness center and sauna; two outdoor basketball courts; resident clubhouse with media room and business center; children’s playground; dog park; barbecue and picnic areas; and parcel package lockers.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham, Austin Groen and Tyler Anderson of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Joseph Dietz of Beacon Investment Real Estate assisted in the transaction as asset manager to the seller and Curt Cranfield represented the seller. Chris Maddox and Vicki Etherton of Landmark Title Assurance Agency handled escrow.