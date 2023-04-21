CBRE Brokers $12M Sale of Distribution Center in Suburban Dayton, Ohio

CLAYTON, OHIO — CBRE has brokered the $12 million sale of a 200,356-square-foot distribution center in Clayton, a northwest suburb of Dayton. Situated on 20 acres at 1 Lau Parkway, the property is net leased to Michigan-based HVAC manufacturing company Hart & Cooley LLC. The company has occupied the facility since its completion in 1997. The property features 12 dock doors, four drive-in doors, clear heights ranging from 24 to 26 feet and trailer parking. Will Roberts, Steve Timmel, Phil Pelok and Brandon Ellis of CBRE represented the seller, Property Advisors Group. AIC Industrial was the buyer.