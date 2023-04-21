Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

CBRE Brokers $12M Sale of Distribution Center in Suburban Dayton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

CLAYTON, OHIO — CBRE has brokered the $12 million sale of a 200,356-square-foot distribution center in Clayton, a northwest suburb of Dayton. Situated on 20 acres at 1 Lau Parkway, the property is net leased to Michigan-based HVAC manufacturing company Hart & Cooley LLC. The company has occupied the facility since its completion in 1997. The property features 12 dock doors, four drive-in doors, clear heights ranging from 24 to 26 feet and trailer parking. Will Roberts, Steve Timmel, Phil Pelok and Brandon Ellis of CBRE represented the seller, Property Advisors Group. AIC Industrial was the buyer.

You may also like

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 223,375 SF Industrial...

Rosewood Realty Brokers $33.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 21,384 SF Office...

Stivers Investment Sells Flex Office Building in Irvine,...

ABI Brokers Sale of Apartment Community in East...

CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property...

JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 101,362 SF Industrial Property...

Bradford Negotiates 10,130 SF Industrial Lease in Grand...