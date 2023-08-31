CBRE Brokers $13.4M Sale of Building 4 Within Mount Comfort Logistics Center in Greenfield, Indiana

GREENFIELD, IND. — CBRE has brokered the $13.4 million sale of Building 4 within Mount Comfort Logistics Center in Greenfield, an eastern suburb of Indianapolis. The building totals 120,336 square feet and is a build-to-suit warehouse for U.S. AutoForce, a wholesale automotive tires, parts and lubricants distributor. Built in 2021, the property features a clear height of 30 feet, 22 dock doors, two drive-in doors and ample car and trailer parking. Kevin Foley and Jared Scaringe of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller, Ambrose Property Group. Gary Stache, Chris Martin and Bill Maher of CBRE Investment Properties represented the private California-based buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange.