CBRE Brokers $13.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Industrial Park in Temecula, California

TEMECULA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $13.5 million sale of a three-building industrial park located at 40880, 40935 and 40945 County Center Drive in Temecula. Jewell Capital LLC acquired the property from South La Brea LCC.

Totaling 68,073 square feet, the park consists of three single-story buildings across two separate parcels. At the time of sale, the asset was 97.4 percent leased to multiple tenants with an average tenant size of approximately 3,012 square feet and “ample” grade-level parking.

Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.