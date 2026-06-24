Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
40880-40935-40945-County-Center-Dr-Temecula-CA
Located in Temecula, Calif., the industrial property consists of three single-story buildings offering a total of 68,073 square feet. (Photo credit: KDKC Productions)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CBRE Brokers $13.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Industrial Park in Temecula, California

by Amy Works

TEMECULA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $13.5 million sale of a three-building industrial park located at 40880, 40935 and 40945 County Center Drive in Temecula. Jewell Capital LLC acquired the property from South La Brea LCC.

Totaling 68,073 square feet, the park consists of three single-story buildings across two separate parcels. At the time of sale, the asset was 97.4 percent leased to multiple tenants with an average tenant size of approximately 3,012 square feet and “ample” grade-level parking.

Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 353,000 SF Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 306-Unit Self-Storage...

CBRE Brokers $7.1M Sale of Bayside Townhomes in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Two-Tenant...

Scannell Properties to Develop 335-Acre Logistics Park Near...

JLL Brokers $48.4M Sale of Industrial Park in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 202-Unit Apartment Community in...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Shopping...