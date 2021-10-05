CBRE Brokers $139.2M Sale of The Cove Apartments in Hingham, Massachusetts

The Cove Apartments in Hingham, Massachusetts, totals 220 units. The property was built in 2020.

HINGHAM, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $139.2 million sale of The Cove, a 220-unit apartment community in Hingham, located south of Boston. Built in 2020, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinets, artisan tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, social lounge, fitness center, coworking spaces and pet grooming station. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Arizona-based Alliance Residential and an institutional investor, in the transaction. The trio also procured an undisclosed institutional investor as the buyer.