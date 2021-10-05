REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $139.2M Sale of The Cove Apartments in Hingham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Cove-Apartments-Hingham-Massachusetts

The Cove Apartments in Hingham, Massachusetts, totals 220 units. The property was built in 2020.

HINGHAM, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $139.2 million sale of The Cove, a 220-unit apartment community in Hingham, located south of Boston. Built in 2020, the property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinets, artisan tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, social lounge, fitness center, coworking spaces and pet grooming station. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Arizona-based Alliance Residential and an institutional investor, in the transaction. The trio also procured an undisclosed institutional investor as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews