CBRE Brokers $13M Sale of Light Industrial Building in Swedesboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $13 million sale of a 119,000-square-foot light industrial building in Swedesboro, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia. The single-tenant building sits on 12 acres and houses the corporate headquarters and distribution center of Thomas Scientific, a supplier of lab equipment. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel, Joe Hill and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Newvine Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was New Jersey-based investment firm Faropoint.

