CBRE Brokers $13M Sale of Three Retail Buildings, Land Parcel in Voorhees, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

VOORHEES, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $13 million sale of three standalone retail buildings totaling 62,358 square feet and an undeveloped land parcel in the Southern New Jersey community of Voorhees. The buildings are situated within the 366,000-square-foot Cedar Hill Shopping Center and are leased to tenants such as Starbucks Coffee, The Vitamin Shoppe, AT&T and Savers Thrift Store. Lowe’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Aldi anchor Cedar Hill Shopping Center. Matthew Gorman, Michael Shover, Thomas Finnegan and Rob Thompson of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

