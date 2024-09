NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $14.2 million sale of Kings Plaza, a 168,000-square-foot shopping center in New Bedford, located near the base of Cape Cod. The center is home to tenants such as Savers, Ocean State Job Lot, McDonald’s, FunZ Trampoline Park and EC Barton Home Outlet. Nat Heald and Jordana Roet of CBRE represented the seller, Virginia-based REIT Cedar Realty Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was a undisclosed private investor.