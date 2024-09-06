Friday, September 6, 2024
College Plaza totals 56,386 square feet in Fort Myers, Fla.
CBRE Brokers $14.6M Sale of College Plaza Retail Center in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $14.6 million sale of College Plaza, a retail center located at 7070 College Parkway in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as College Plaza Center LLC acquired the property from an entity doing business as College Venture 1 LLC. Jim Shiebler of CBRE represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Tenants at College Plaza, which totals 56,386 square feet, include Ada’s Natural Market, West Marine and Pet Supermarket. The center also features an outparcel occupied by Five Guys, Tijuana Flats and The Good Feet Store. College Plaza is situated within one mile of Florida Southern State College.

