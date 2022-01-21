CBRE Brokers $14.8M Sale of Medical Office, Industrial Building in St. Paul

The fully leased property was built in 1990.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of University Crossing in St. Paul for $14.8 million. The 84,150-square-foot medical office and industrial technology building is located at 2200 University Ave. The fully leased property was built in 1990. Judd Welliver, Sonja Dusil, Ryan Watts, Bentley Smith and Tom Holtz of CBRE represented the seller, Essjay Investments Co. LLC. Capital Partners LLP was the buyer.