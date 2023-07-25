Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Soltra at SanTan Village is a 380-unit apartment community in the southeast Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $140M Sale of Soltra at SanTan Village Apartments in Gilbert, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

GILBERT, ARIZ. — The Premiere Residential has acquired Soltra at SanTan Village, a 380-unit apartment community in the southeast Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. Leon Multifamily sold the asset for $140 million. 

Soltra at SanTan Village was built in 2021 at 1690 South San Tan Village Parkway. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse with an entertainment table, fitness center and pool with a swim-up hospitality bar and cabanas.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller.

