CBRE Brokers $140M Sale of Soltra at SanTan Village Apartments in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — The Premiere Residential has acquired Soltra at SanTan Village, a 380-unit apartment community in the southeast Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. Leon Multifamily sold the asset for $140 million.

Soltra at SanTan Village was built in 2021 at 1690 South San Tan Village Parkway. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse with an entertainment table, fitness center and pool with a swim-up hospitality bar and cabanas.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller.