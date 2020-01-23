CBRE Brokers $15.2M Sale of Hamilton Plaza Office Building in Paterson, New Jersey

100 Hamilton Plaza in Paterson, New Jersey, totals 181,995 square feet.

PATERSON, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $15.2 million sale of 100 Hamilton Plaza, a 181,995-square-foot office building in Paterson, a city in Northern New Jersey. The 14-story, transit-served building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Gene Pride, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, Mountain Development Corp., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor based in New York City.