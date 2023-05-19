Friday, May 19, 2023
Ranchero Palms is a 61-unit apartment community in San Jose.
CBRE Brokers $15.4M Sale of Ranchero Palms Apartments in San Jose

by Jeff Shaw

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $15.4 million sale of Ranchero Palms, a 61-unit apartment community in San Jose. Keith Manson, Zachary Greenwood and Mac Watson represented both the buyer and seller. 

Ranchero Palms features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and was recently renovated with a new entryway, railings, stairways and main electrical service. 

According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1969 and offers community amenities such as a pool, a sundeck, on-site laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services.

