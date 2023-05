MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $15 million sale of Greenview Hotel, a 45-room boutique hotel located at 1671 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach.

Natalie Castillo and Austin LaPoten of CBRE Hotels represented the seller, an entity doing business as Greenview Hotel LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor with other South Florida hotels in its portfolio.