ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $15 million sale of an office building located at 65 S. Keller Road in Orlando. The building, which was fully leased at the time of sale, totals 82,260 square feet. David Harari, CEO of Bloom Ventures, was the buyer.

Ronald Rogg of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Zack Brumbaugh of CBRE secured acquisition financing on behalf of the borrower.