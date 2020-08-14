REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $16.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Hartford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

HARTFORD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a $16.3 million multifamily portfolio in the Connecticut capital city of Hartford. The portfolio spans two properties, a 165-unit community at 873 West Blvd. and a 52-unit property at 748 New Britain Ave. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based private investment firm 25th Century, which will implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  