CBRE Brokers $16.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Hartford

HARTFORD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of a $16.3 million multifamily portfolio in the Connecticut capital city of Hartford. The portfolio spans two properties, a 165-unit community at 873 West Blvd. and a 52-unit property at 748 New Britain Ave. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Forum Capital Partners and Cantor Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based private investment firm 25th Century, which will implement a value-add program.