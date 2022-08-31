CBRE Brokers $16.5M Sale of Office Building in Westport, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

WESTPORT, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $16.5 million sale of a 42,432-square-foot office building located at 33 Riverside Ave. in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Westport. The waterfront building rises five stories and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Abbey Road Riverside LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, The Feil Organization.