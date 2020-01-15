CBRE Brokers $16.8M Sale of Newly Built Industrial Property in Southern California

ARRI Inc., a designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems for the film and broadcast industry, occupies the 39,829-square-foot industrial property at 3700 Vanowen St. in Burbank, Calif.

BURBANK, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a newly built industrial building located at 3700 Vanowen St. in Burbank. Shubin Nadal Realty Investors & Penwood Real Estate Investments sold the asset to Crown Realty Development and its affiliate, CPF Vanowen Associates, for $16.8 million.

ARRI Inc., a designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems for the film and broadcast industry, occupies the 39,829-square-foot property on a 15-year triple-net lease. The building features creative office space, 24-foot clear heights, HVAC throughout and dock-high loading.

Mark Perry, Carlene O’Neil, David Harding and Greg Geraci of CBRE represented the sellers, while the buyers were self-represented in the transaction.