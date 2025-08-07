CBRE Brokers $165M Sale of Winter Garden Village Shopping Center in Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Winter Garden Village, a 629,326-square-foot shopping center located at 3251 Daniels Road in Winter Garden, a western suburb of Orlando. Dennis Carson, Casey Rosen, Michael Etemad and Sriram Rajan of CBRE represented the seller, Beachwood, Ohio-based SITE Centers Corp., in the transaction.

The buyer and sales price were not disclosed, but Orlando Business Journal reports that an affiliate of New York City-based RREEF Property Trust purchased the center for $165 million. Curbline Properties Corp., an affiliate of SITE Centers, retained 130,563 square feet of single- and multi-tenant outparcels at Winter Garden Village.

The power retail center was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bealls, Best Buy, Burlington, Marshalls/Homegoods, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta Beauty.