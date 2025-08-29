CBRE Brokers $18.9M Sale of Orangewood Corporate Plaza Office Campus in Orange, California

ORANGE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Orangewood Corporate Plaza, a two-building office campus in Orange. Khoshbin Co. acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $18.9 million. Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson and Sammy Cemo of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Matt Didier, David Dowd and Jennifer Whittington of CBRE advised the seller on the sale.

Located at 2100-2200 Orangewood Ave., the 109,644-square-foot campus was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. The property features high-end finishes, subterranean parking and recent capital improvements totaling more than $3.3 million. Renovations included upgrades to HVAC systems, roofing, landscaping and interior common areas.