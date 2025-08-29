Friday, August 29, 2025
Orangewood-Corporate-Plaza-Orange-CA
Orangewood Corporate Plaza in Orange, Calif., features 109,644 square feet of office space spread across two buildings. (Photo credit: Sanduku Inc.)
CBRE Brokers $18.9M Sale of Orangewood Corporate Plaza Office Campus in Orange, California

by Amy Works

ORANGE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Orangewood Corporate Plaza, a two-building office campus in Orange. Khoshbin Co. acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $18.9 million. Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson and Sammy Cemo of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Matt Didier, David Dowd and Jennifer Whittington of CBRE advised the seller on the sale.

Located at 2100-2200 Orangewood Ave., the 109,644-square-foot campus was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. The property features high-end finishes, subterranean parking and recent capital improvements totaling more than $3.3 million. Renovations included upgrades to HVAC systems, roofing, landscaping and interior common areas.

