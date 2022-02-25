CBRE Brokers $19.2M Sale of Publix-Anchored Center in Metro Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $19.2 million sale of Shoppes at Beachwalk, a newly built, Publix-anchored shopping center located on County Road 210 in St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville. The developer, Pebb Enterprises, delivered the 58,887-square-foot shopping center last year.

Publix Super Markets purchased Shoppes at Beachwalk, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE’s National Retail Partners team represented the seller in the transaction.