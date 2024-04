WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT. — CBRE has brokered the $19 million sale of two adjacent hotels in White River Junction, located along the Vermont-New Hampshire border. The 77-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites and the 110-room White River Inn & Suites are both located at the intersection of Interstates 89 and 91. The Larkin Family Partnership sold the properties to Giri Hotel Management LLC. Dave McElroy, Scott Hutchinson and Tyler Black of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of both parties.