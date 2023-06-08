CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Medical Office Building in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — CBRE has brokered the $20.7 million sale of Duke Medical Plaza, a 60,192-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at 4709 Creekstone Drive in Durham. Lee Asher, Zack Holderman, Jordan Selbiger, Trent Jemmett and Cole Reethof of CBRE’s U.S. Healthcare & Life Sciences Capital Markets practice represented the seller, Highwoods Properties, in the transaction. Ben Kilgore of CBRE | Raleigh and Patrick Gildea and Matt Smith of CBRE’s Charlotte office assisted in representing Highwoods. The buyer was not disclosed.

Duke Medical Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale to Duke Health Integrated Practice, a subsidiary of Duke University Health System that recently signed a long-term lease extension. The facility serves as a full-service pediatric outpatient clinic offering 14 clinical pediatric services, including neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, adolescent gynecology, oncology, rheumatology, nephrology, PT/OT/ST, pulmonary and onsite clinical laboratory and imaging.