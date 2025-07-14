Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Putnam Green Apartments in Greenwich, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $20.7 million sale of Putnam Green, a 66-unit apartment complex located in the southern coastal Connecticut community of Greenwich that was built in 1976. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. The sale represents a fee interest in the land, which was ground-leased to the neighboring property. CBRE negotiated a termination with the ground leaseholder contemporaneously with the closing of the sale of the fee interest in the land. Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE brokered the deal(s). The seller was PIC Associates, and the buyer was Bedford Realty Associates.

You may also like

Shopoff Realty Receives Approval from Fountain Valley, California...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro...

Steel Peak Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

Woda Cooper, Franklinton Development Association Open 97-Unit Affordable...

swissQprint America Acquires 3-Acre Site in Metro Chicago...

Northmarq Secures $18M HUD-Insured Loan for Affordable Housing...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 278-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CSTO, WinnDevelopment Begin $40M Repositioning of Boston Affordable...

Cohen Asset Management Disposes of 250,043 SF Industrial...