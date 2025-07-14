CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Putnam Green Apartments in Greenwich, Connecticut

GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $20.7 million sale of Putnam Green, a 66-unit apartment complex located in the southern coastal Connecticut community of Greenwich that was built in 1976. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. The sale represents a fee interest in the land, which was ground-leased to the neighboring property. CBRE negotiated a termination with the ground leaseholder contemporaneously with the closing of the sale of the fee interest in the land. Jeffrey Dunne, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE brokered the deal(s). The seller was PIC Associates, and the buyer was Bedford Realty Associates.