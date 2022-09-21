REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $21.1M Sale of Office Building in Darien, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

The office building located at 9 Old Kings Highway in Darien, Connecticut, totals 70,928 square feet.

DARIEN, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $21.1 million sale of a 70,928-square-foot office building located at 9 Old Kings Highway S. in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Darien. The transit-served property is located in the city’s downtown area and was 84 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, Hall Investments, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

