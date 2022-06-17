CBRE Brokers $21.4M Sale of Centerpointe Plaza Retail Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Key Bank, Boot Barn, Whiskey Baron, Winnelson Bath & Kitchen Idea Center and Guiry’s Color Source are tenants at Centerpointe Plaza in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Centerpointe Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center located at 5605-5785 North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. A Denver-based private fund acquired the property from Phoenix-based Kinetic Development for $21.4 million.

Built in 1983, Centerpointe Plaza features 154,988 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, Centerpointe Plaza was 85 percent occupied. Current tenants include Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Key Bank, Boot Barn, Whiskey Baron, Winnelson Bath & Kitchen Idea Center and Guiry’s Color Source.

Parker Brown, Matthew Henrichs and Brad Lyons of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller in the deal.