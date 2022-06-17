REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $21.4M Sale of Centerpointe Plaza Retail Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Centerpointe-Plaza-Colorado-Springs-CO

Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Key Bank, Boot Barn, Whiskey Baron, Winnelson Bath & Kitchen Idea Center and Guiry’s Color Source are tenants at Centerpointe Plaza in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Centerpointe Plaza, a neighborhood shopping center located at 5605-5785 North Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. A Denver-based private fund acquired the property from Phoenix-based Kinetic Development for $21.4 million.

Built in 1983, Centerpointe Plaza features 154,988 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, Centerpointe Plaza was 85 percent occupied. Current tenants include Dollar Tree, Tuesday Morning, Key Bank, Boot Barn, Whiskey Baron, Winnelson Bath & Kitchen Idea Center and Guiry’s Color Source.

Parker Brown, Matthew Henrichs and Brad Lyons of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  