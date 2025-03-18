Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Cast Iron Luxury Living was converted into apartments in 2017. The property dates to 1911.
CBRE Brokers $21M Sale of Historic Multifamily Property in West Bend, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WEST BEND, WIS. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Cast Iron Luxury Living, a 129-unit multifamily property in West Bend, about 39 miles northwest of Milwaukee. A partnership of local buyers purchased the asset from Hendricks Commercial Properties for $21 million. The property was formerly home to The West Bend Co., a cookware and appliance manufacturing-based business that had occupied the site since 1911. The asset was renovated in 2015 and converted into a mixed-use apartment community in 2017 with 45,748 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Current tenants include Kettle Moraine YMCA, West Bend Pediatrics-Children’s Wisconsin and the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, along with restaurants Café Floriana and The Grün Hexe Kitchen & Catering.

Cast Iron Luxury Living features a range of studio through three-bedroom units. Amenities include a business center, club and media room, garage parking, car spa and a self-service canteen convenience shop. Matson Holbrook, Patrick Gallagher, Gretchen Richards, Sean Beuche and Peter Langhoff of CBRE represented the seller.

