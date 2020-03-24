CBRE Brokers $22.5M Sale of Development Site in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 30,146-square-foot development site, located at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based real estate development firm acquired the asset from a private family for $22.5 million.
The property currently features three commercial structures on several parcels. The asset is zoned for an array of uses, including mixed-use, multifamily, hotel and other commercial functions.
Matthew Greenberg, Alex Kozakov and Pat Wade of CBRE represented the seller, while Chris Tresp, also of CBRE, represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.