CBRE Brokers $22.5M Sale of Development Site in West Hollywood

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Retail, Western

Located at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in Los Angeles, the development site features 30,146 square feet.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 30,146-square-foot development site, located at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based real estate development firm acquired the asset from a private family for $22.5 million.

The property currently features three commercial structures on several parcels. The asset is zoned for an array of uses, including mixed-use, multifamily, hotel and other commercial functions.

Matthew Greenberg, Alex Kozakov and Pat Wade of CBRE represented the seller, while Chris Tresp, also of CBRE, represented the buyer in the deal.