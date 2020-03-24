REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $22.5M Sale of Development Site in West Hollywood

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Retail, Western

Santa-Monica-La-Cienega-Blvds-Los-Angeles-CA

Located at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in Los Angeles, the development site features 30,146 square feet.

LOS ANGELES — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 30,146-square-foot development site, located at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based real estate development firm acquired the asset from a private family for $22.5 million.

The property currently features three commercial structures on several parcels. The asset is zoned for an array of uses, including mixed-use, multifamily, hotel and other commercial functions.

Matthew Greenberg, Alex Kozakov and Pat Wade of CBRE represented the seller, while Chris Tresp, also of CBRE, represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business