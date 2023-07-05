CBRE Brokers $23.1M Sale of New Self-Storage Facility in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $23.1 million sale of Windermere Storage, an 89,145-square-foot self-storage facility located at 8550 Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando. CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group represented the seller, locally based Schrimsher Properties, in the transaction. Wentworth Properties was the buyer. Built in the second quarter of this year, Windermere Storage features a two-story building comprising 609 climate-controlled units ranging in size from 25 to 450 square feet, as well as a 2,000-square-foot office building and 351 parking spaces.