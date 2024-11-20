CBRE Brokers $23.5M Sale of Long Island Office Building

WOODBURY, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $23.5 million sale of a 255,019-square-foot office building in Woodbury, a hamlet located on the east side of Nassau County on Long Island. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building at 1000 Woodbury Road was originally constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2007. Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and Philip Heilpern of CBRE represented the seller, RXR Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, TKF Burnside Real Estate. At the time of sale, the building was 61 percent leased, with energy services provider Petro and law firm Milber Makris serving as the anchor tenants.