Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1000-Woodbury-Road-Long-Island
The office building at 1000 Woodbury Road on Long Island totals 255,019 square feet. The property was built in 1984.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

CBRE Brokers $23.5M Sale of Long Island Office Building

by Taylor Williams

WOODBURY, N.Y. — CBRE has brokered the $23.5 million sale of a 255,019-square-foot office building in Woodbury, a hamlet located on the east side of Nassau County on Long Island.  According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building at 1000 Woodbury Road was originally constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2007. Jeff Dunne, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and Philip Heilpern of CBRE represented the seller, RXR Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, TKF Burnside Real Estate. At the time of sale, the building was 61 percent leased, with energy services provider Petro and law firm Milber Makris serving as the anchor tenants.

You may also like

Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New...

Open Impact Real Estate Arranges 27,147 SF Office...

PNC Bank Signs 32,530 SF Office Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges Sale of 458,439 SF Industrial Park...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in...

Bradford Negotiates 38,194 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion...

Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines...

Greystar Signs 32,000 SF Office Lease at Cypress...