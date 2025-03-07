Friday, March 7, 2025
Forum-Gilbert-Ranch-AZ
The Forum at Gilbert Ranch in Arizona offers 97,000 square feet of office space spread across five buildings.
CBRE Brokers $23.5M Sale of The Forum at Gilbert Ranch Office Campus in Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of The Forum at Gilbert Ranch, a Class A, 97,000-square-foot office campus in Gilbert. A private, high-net-worth 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset from a private seller for $23.5 million.

The Forum at Gilbert Ranch consists of a single-story building and four two-story buildings, with an average suite size of 4,500 square feet. Additionally, the property offers onsite amenities and covered parking. The asset is situated on 6.5 acres at 1475, 1482, 1528 and 1530 E. Williams Field Road and 2314 S. Val Vista Drive. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased.

Geoff Turbow, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Pourcho and Charlie von Arentschildt of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. The buyer was self-represented.

