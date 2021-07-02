REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $26.1M Sale of Pinebrook Apartment Homes in Jacksonville

Pinebrook Apartments

Pinebrook Apartment Homes is a 208-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Pinebrook Apartment Homes, a 208-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville. Bella Property LLC acquired the property for $26.1 million, or $125,481 per unit. Cliff Taylor and Joe Ayers of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as Pinebrook CE Partners LLC, in the transaction.

Originally built in 1974, Pinebrook is located at 7500 Powers Ave. and features 13 apartment buildings and one clubhouse. The apartment community is situated 7.7 miles from downtown Jacksonville and 34 miles from St. Augustine. Pinebrook has had improvements completed to the property over the past 18 months, including renovations to the exterior and unit interiors.

