CBRE Brokers $27.7M Sale of Office Complex in Glastonbury, Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $27.7 million sale of an office complex within the Somerset Square mixed-use development in Glastonbury, located just southeast of Hartford. The two-building, 185,000-square-foot complex was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to 38 tenants, including Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Advisors. John McCormick, Anna Kocsondy, Jeffrey Dunne and Steve Bardsley of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a New York-based entity doing business as Unified Holdings of Glastonbury LLC.